Shemar Moore expecting his first child at 52

CBS/Jack Taylor

Shemar Moore is prepping for daddy duty!

In a clip of the upcoming Jan. 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the actor shared that he’s expecting his first child, who also happens to be due on a very special day.

“I’m Shemar Moore, 52-and-a-half years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it’ll be the three-year anniversary on February 8,” he shared. “And on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

Hudson immediately congratulated the S.W.A.T. star and said his mother was “smiling down on him from heaven” as the audience erupted into applause and cheers.

“I’m so excited. I’m sorry she can’t be here. I was worried for a while that it was a ‘that ship has sailed,’ kind of thing, but God had my back and things lined up,” Moore continued. “It’s going to be the best part of — my life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”