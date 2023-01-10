AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Shemar Moore expecting his first child at 52

todayJanuary 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
CBS/Jack Taylor

Shemar Moore is prepping for daddy duty!

In a clip of the upcoming Jan. 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the actor shared that he’s expecting his first child, who also happens to be due on a very special day.

“I’m Shemar Moore, 52-and-a-half years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it’ll be the three-year anniversary on February 8,” he shared. “And on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

Hudson immediately congratulated the S.W.A.T. star and said his mother was “smiling down on him from heaven” as the audience erupted into applause and cheers.

“I’m so excited. I’m sorry she can’t be here. I was worried for a while that it was a ‘that ship has sailed,’ kind of thing, but God had my back and things lined up,” Moore continued. “It’s going to be the best part of — my life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

in-brief:-paramount+-pulls-‘workaholics’-movie,-and-more
insert_link

Entertainment News

In Brief: Paramount+ pulls ‘Workaholics’ movie, and more

The cast of Workaholics are out of work. Adam DeVine, who stars in the film adaptation of the sitcom, revealed the project has been scrapped by Paramount+, sharing on Instagram that that he was informed the movie didn't fit into the streamer's "new global strategy." DeVine added that the film is being shopped around to other streamers "and hopefully we will get to make this insanely fun movie somewhere else." Workaholics ran for seven seasons between 2011 and 2017 […]

todayJanuary 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%