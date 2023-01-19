Stephen Stills pays tribute to bandmate David Crosby

Steve Granitz/WireImage

As previously reported, Crosby, Stills & Nash’s Graham Nash has already paid tribute to his late bandmate David Crosby, who died Thursday at the age of 81, and now their fellow bandmate Stephen Stills has offered his thoughts on Crosby’s passing as well.

Stills shared in a statement:

“I read a quote in this morning’s paper attributed to compose Gustav Mahler that stopped me for a moment: ‘Death has, on placid cat’s paws, entered the room.’

I shoulda known something was up.

David and I butted heads a lot over time, but they were mostly glancing blows, yet still left us numb skulls..

I was happy to be at peace with him.

He was without question a giant of a musician, and his harmonic sensibilities were nothing short of genius. The glue that held us together as our vocals soared, like Icarus, towards the sun.

I am deeply saddened at his passing and shall miss him beyond measure.”