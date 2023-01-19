AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Stephen Stills pays tribute to bandmate David Crosby

todayJanuary 19, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Steve Granitz/WireImage

As previously reported, Crosby, Stills & Nash’s Graham Nash has already paid tribute to his late bandmate David Crosby, who died Thursday at the age of 81, and now their fellow bandmate Stephen Stills has offered his thoughts on Crosby’s passing as well. 

Stills shared in a statement:

“I read a quote in this morning’s paper attributed to compose Gustav Mahler that stopped me for a moment: ‘Death has, on placid cat’s paws, entered the room.’

I shoulda known something was up. 

David and I butted heads a lot over time, but they were mostly glancing blows, yet still left us numb skulls..

I was happy to be at peace with him.

He was without question a giant of a musician, and his harmonic sensibilities were nothing short of genius. The glue that held us together as our vocals soared, like Icarus, towards the sun.

I am deeply saddened at his passing and shall miss him beyond measure.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

yale-university-changes-mental-health-policies-after-students’-lawsuit
insert_link

National News

Yale University changes mental health policies after students’ lawsuit

(NEW HAVEN, Conn.) -- Yale University has announced changes to its policies to support students' mental health, including allowing students the ability to take time off from school. The Connecticut-based, Ivy League school said in an email to students Wednesday they are now permitted to take a medical leave of absence from school due to medical reasons rather than withdrawing. In addition, students are now eligible for four terms of […]

todayJanuary 19, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%