Stevie Nicks congratulates Ndlovu Youth Choir from ‘America’s Got Talent’

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Stevie Nicks was so touched by a youth choir that appeared on America’s Got Talent this week that she felt the need to let them know. The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer posted a note to the Ndlovu Youth Choir on Instagram; the group appeared on the All-Stars edition of the NBC talent show and performed the original song “We Will Rise.”

“I just wanted to congratulate you on your brilliant and moving performance last night on America’s Got Talent,” Stevie wrote. “It made me feel like maybe – someday with your help – the whole world will rise again. You Are The World!”

She also asked them, “Can I be in your choir?”