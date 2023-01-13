AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Stevie Wonder reflects on relationship with Jeff Beck

todayJanuary 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Stevie Wonder has paid tribute to guitar legend Jeff Beck, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 78.

“He was a great soul who did great music,” Wonder told the Detroit Free Press. “I’m glad that I was able to meet him and have him in my life, giving some of his gift to my music.”

Wonder and Beck met in 1972 as Wonder was recording Talking Book, the follow-up to his classic Music of the Mind. They wound up working together on some tracks. 

“I really didn’t know too much about him,” Wonder said. “But then I heard him play in New York. We were working on ‘Lookin’ for Another Pure Love’ (in the studio) and I said to him, ‘Why don’t you play on this?’ He thought that would be great. He laid one part down, then another part and another part. It was just amazing.”

Wonder added, “It was just a wonderful thing, the whole deal. … It was great. He put his touch on it. It was just really cool.” 

This relationship led to both Wonder and Beck recording the classic “Superstition.” In fact, it was Wonder who encouraged Beck to record the tune, which appeared on the 1973 self-titled debut of Beck’s band Beck, Bogert & Appice.

Wonder’s version wasn’t supposed to be Talking Book‘s lead single, but the label insisted, and it wound up being released before Beck’s and went on to be a huge hit. While some have suggested it caused tension in their relationship, Wonder says that’s not true. In fact, the pair came together to perform it at a 2009 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame concert.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

delphi-double-murder-trial-will-stay-local-but-with-jury-from-another-county,-judge-rules
insert_link

National News

Delphi double murder trial will stay local but with jury from another county, judge rules

(DELPHI, Ind.) -- The Delphi, Indiana, double murder trial will stay local in Carroll County, but with a jury brought in from another county, Allen County Judge Fran Gull said Friday. "It's painfully clear that it would be impossible to find a jury in Carroll County not involved in this case," Gull said at a hearing. Gull said it makes sense to keep the trial in Carroll County, where witnesses […]

todayJanuary 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%