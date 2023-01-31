Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and more nominated for Kids’ Choice Awards

AD

Voting is officially open for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, and artists such as Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are up for some big nominations.

Taylor technically earned five nods this year, but her grand total was pushed to six when her adorable Scottish fold Olivia was nominated for favorite celebrity pet. Olivia is squaring off against Nick Jonas‘ German shepherd Gino and Justin Bieber‘s pup Piggy Lou in that category.

Pets aside, Taylor is up for favorite album, favorite female artist and favorite global music star. She has been twice nominated for favorite song thanks to “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled.”

Harry follows with four nods: favorite album, favorite song, favorite male artist and favorite global music star.

Beyoncé follows with three nods: favorite album, favorite female artist and favorite song for “Break My Soul.”

Other singles up for favorite song include Rihanna‘s “Lift Me Up” and OneRepublic‘s “I Ain’t Worried.” As for favorite collaboration, nominees include Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello‘s “Bam Bam,” as well as Calvin Harris, Justin Timberlake and Halsey‘s “Stay With Me.”

On the albums side of things, The Weeknd‘s Dawn FM, Harry’s Harry’s House, Taylor’s Midnights (3am Edition) and Bey’s Renaissance are competing for favorite albums.

Adele, Lady Gaga and Rihanna are all vying for favorite female artist, while Bieber, Post Malone, The Weeknd and Ed are up for favorite male artist.

Nicky Youre and Lauren Spencer Smith have both been nominated for favorite breakout artist.

Olivia Rodrigo is nominated for favorite female TV star on a kids show for playing Nini on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Nick.com has the complete list of nominees, and you can vote on your favorites now. See who gets slimed when the Kids’ Choice Awards are held March 4, starting at 7 p.m. ET.