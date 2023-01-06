AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift is rehearsing for her Eras Tour

todayJanuary 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
TAS Rights Management

Despite the disastrous presale ticketing fiasco, Taylor Swift is plowing full steam ahead on her Eras Tour.

The singer confirmed she is rehearsing for her sold-out tour via her Instagram Story. “It’s me! Hi!” she began the announcement, a reference to her song “Anti-Hero,” and continued, “I’m taking a break from tour rehearsal to tell you … there are 4 hours left to get these four new Midnights Digital Albums.”

The 24-hour album sale has since ended, but her fans are freaking out over the first part of the post. Those who were fortunate enough to score tickets took to social media to express their excitement over the fast-approaching tour.

The Eras Tour is Taylor’s first in over five years, following her Reputation-era global trek, and it kicks off March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.

In other Swift news, her “Bejeweled” music video co-star Laura Dern shared a hilarious story about being mobbed by a Swiftie while standing in front of a Jurassic Park sign.

Dern played Dr. Ellie Sattler in the franchise and returned for the 2022 movie Jurassic World Dominion.

Dern told Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she was vacationing in Hawaii when a fan clocked her by the sign and she braced herself to talk dinosaurs. But then the fan exclaimed, “Oh my God! Oh my God! … Aren’t you the girl in the Taylor Swift video?'”

Dern posed for a photo in front of the sign, but hinted the Swiftie might have been too excited to realize she was more than just Taylor’s evil stepmother.

As for her time working on the music video, said Dern, “I had the time of my life.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

bailey-zimmerman-heads-into-2023-with-a-handful-of-platinum
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Bailey Zimmerman heads into 2023 with a handful of Platinum

ABC 2022 was a good year to be Bailey Zimmerman. The newcomer grabbed two Platinum singles: one with his first #1, "Fall in Love," and another with his current hit, "Rock and a Hard Place."  That makes Bailey the reigning country king of RIAA's Class of 2022, but not the only one who made an impressive showing. Avery Anna ("Narcissist"), Nate Smith ("Whiskey on You"), Chase Matthew ("County Line") and Corey Kent ("Wild as Her") all scored first-time Gold records. […]

todayJanuary 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%