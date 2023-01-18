AD
Taylor Swift making guest appearance on new album by The National

todayJanuary 18, 2023

Background
As fans suspected thanks to some online hintsTaylor Swift is appearing as a guest artist on First Two Pages of Frankenstein, the new album by indie rockers The National.

The album, due out April 28, features Taylor on a track called “The Alcott.” Phoebe Bridgers also appears on two of the album’s tracks. She guest-starred on Taylor’s rerelease of Red, singing on a track called “Nothing New,” which was co-produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner

Taylor’s appearance on The National’s album is no surprise, given that Dessner co-produced and co-wrote more than half of folklore and evermore, and The National appeared on her evermore track “coney island.”

Dessner is part of the group Big Red Machine with folklore and evermore. Taylor made a guest appearance on their 2021 album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?  See, everything’s connected!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

