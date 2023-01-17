Taylor Swift’s guitar, Elton John’s Louboutin boots and more hitting the MusiCares auction block

Courtesy Julien’s Auctions

If you’ve been dying to get your hands on one-of-a-kind Taylor Swift memorabilia, you’re in luck.

On the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction auction block is a signed Epiphone acoustic guitar featuring Taylor’s official evermore album artwork. However, you will need to save up to get it because it’s expected togo for between $5,000 and $10,000.

Harry Styles also donated a guitar — a signed Fender Player Series Stratocaster electric guitar that’s inscribed with “Always love.” That’s expected to go for $4,000 max.

Elton John‘s personal pair of Louboutin boots, which are embellished with black and gold-tone sequins, are also up for grabs. The zip-up boots are expected to fetch a price of $2,000.

Olivia Rodrigo donated the outfit she wore to the Glastonbury Festival — and signed it before she handed it over. The ensemble, which is a checkered crop top, pleated miniskirt and matching ruched sleevelets, will also come with a photo and is expected to sell for a maximum of $4,000.

Other items up for bid include the ensemble Katy Perry wore on the 2019 FIFA stage, a Mardi Gras outfit worn by Cher, a 2014 Gibson Les Paul electric guitar that was signed by all five members of Fleetwood Mac and a 50th anniversary record album box set of the Funny Girl musical signed in silver marker by Barbra Streisand﻿.

The auction, presented by Julien’s Auctions on February 5 starting at 11 a.m. PT, is set to assist struggling musicians with their medical bills and other financial needs.