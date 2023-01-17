AD
Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift’s guitar, Elton John’s Louboutin boots and more hitting the MusiCares auction block

todayJanuary 17, 2023

Background
Courtesy Julien’s Auctions

If you’ve been dying to get your hands on one-of-a-kind Taylor Swift memorabilia, you’re in luck.

On the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction auction block is a signed Epiphone acoustic guitar featuring Taylor’s official evermore album artwork. However, you will need to save up to get it because it’s expected togo for between $5,000 and $10,000.

Harry Styles also donated a guitar — a signed Fender Player Series Stratocaster electric guitar that’s inscribed with “Always love.” That’s expected to go for $4,000 max.

Elton John‘s personal pair of Louboutin boots, which are embellished with black and gold-tone sequins, are also up for grabs. The zip-up boots are expected to fetch a price of $2,000.

Olivia Rodrigo donated the outfit she wore to the Glastonbury Festival — and signed it before she handed it over. The ensemble, which is a checkered crop top, pleated miniskirt and matching ruched sleevelets, will also come with a photo and is expected to sell for a maximum of $4,000.

Other items up for bid include the ensemble Katy Perry wore on the 2019 FIFA stage, a Mardi Gras outfit worn by Cher, a 2014 Gibson Les Paul electric guitar that was signed by all five members of Fleetwood Mac and a 50th anniversary record album box set of the Funny Girl musical signed in silver marker by Barbra Streisand﻿.

The auction, presented by Julien’s Auctions on February 5 starting at 11 a.m. PT, is set to assist struggling musicians with their medical bills and other financial needs.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

