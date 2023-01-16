Taylor Swift’s ﻿’Midnights’﻿ is first album to spend its first 12 weeks atop the Top Album Sales chart

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift continues to make history with Midnights. It is now the first album to spend its first 12 weeks atop Billboard‘s Top Album Sales chart.

The album debuted on the chart when it was first released on October 21, 2022, and stayed in the top spot since. According to music tracker Chart Data, Taylor started this week in the #1 spot again and, with that, accomplished a feat never seen before.

“Midnights becomes the first album in history to spend its first twelve weeks of release at #1 on the Top Album Sales chart,” it announced Monday morning.

Billboard compiles its weekly chart based on sales, both physical and digital copies.

This accomplishment comes on the heels of another one of Taylor’s historic firsts thanks to her new album. It was announced earlier this month that she’s officially the first and only act to appear on Billboard‘s Artist 100 chart for eight individual years.