Tennis legend Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat, breast cancer

Hector Vivas/Getty Images for WTA

(NEW YORK) — Tennis legend Martina Navratilova announced Monday she is suffering from throat cancer, as well as a recurrence of breast cancer, which she was first diagnosed with in 2010.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” Navratilova said in a statement posted to the WTA site. “I’m hoping for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all have I got.”

Navratilova is one of the winningest tennis players of all time. She holds 18 grand slam singles titles as well as 31 grand slam doubles titles and 11 grand slam mixed doubles titles. She was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame in 2000.