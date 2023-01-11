Tennis star Naomi Osaka announces she’s pregnant

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is pregnant.

Osaka, 25, confirmed the news Wednesday on Twitter, sharing a photo of an ultrasound.

“I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future,” she wrote. “One thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom.'”

Osaka continued, “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024.”

Osaka was referring to the Australian Open, where the main draw gets underway soon, in Melbourne.

The tournament announced on Sunday that Osaka, a two-time champion, would not compete this year.

“Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her at #AO2023,” the Australian Open tweeted, without sharing a reason for her withdrawal.

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, released a children’s book, The Way Champs Play, in December.

She said on GMA while promoting the book that she she hoped to return to tennis in 2023 after taking a break in the past year.

“For me, I feel like I’m a very curious person, so I’ve really been grateful to be given all these avenues to explore, and I am definitely looking forward to doing a lot of stuff, ” she said, referring to her ventures as an author and producer. “But I am a tennis player, so if I don’t play tennis for too long, I get an itch.”