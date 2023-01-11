AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Tennis star Naomi Osaka announces she’s pregnant

todayJanuary 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is pregnant.

Osaka, 25, confirmed the news Wednesday on Twitter, sharing a photo of an ultrasound.

“I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future,” she wrote. “One thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom.'”

Osaka continued, “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024.”

Osaka was referring to the Australian Open, where the main draw gets underway soon, in Melbourne.

The tournament announced on Sunday that Osaka, a two-time champion, would not compete this year.

“Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her at #AO2023,” the Australian Open tweeted, without sharing a reason for her withdrawal.

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, released a children’s book, The Way Champs Play, in December.

She said on GMA while promoting the book that she she hoped to return to tennis in 2023 after taking a break in the past year.

“For me, I feel like I’m a very curious person, so I’ve really been grateful to be given all these avenues to explore, and I am definitely looking forward to doing a lot of stuff, ” she said, referring to her ventures as an author and producer. “But I am a tennis player, so if I don’t play tennis for too long, I get an itch.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

buffalo-bills’-damar-hamlin-discharged-from-hospital-week-after-collapsing-on-field
insert_link

Sports News

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital week after collapsing on field

(CINCINNATI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital nine days after he collapsed during a game from cardiac arrest, the team said. He had been transferred from UC Health in Cincinnati to Buffalo General earlier in the week. "Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday," the Bills […]

todayJanuary 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%