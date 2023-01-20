AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Texan Miranda Lambert will turn her attention to Vegas in 2023

todayJanuary 20, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Miranda Lambert doesn’t plan to tour much while she’s doing her Vegas residency, she reveals in a feature in the February/March issue of Garden & Gun.

The native of the Lone Star State pays tribute to her birthplace in the magazine’s Best of Texas issue, revealing that New Braunfels’ Gruene Hall is her favorite place to play close to home. 

“You’ve gotta go see a show there and then float the Guadalupe River,” she adds. “I’ve been floating that river my whole life. I just went on a girls’ trip float last August, in fact.”

“While you are down there, you’ve gotta get chicken-fried steak at the Gristmill,” she recommends. 

Of course, Miranda now makes her home on a farm on the outskirts of Nashville, but this year she’ll be spending plenty of time in Sin City. Her Velvet Rodeo residency at Planet Hollywood resumes in March, with two dozen shows continuing through December. Her only outside dates at this point are three festivals in June.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

jethro-tull-releasing-new-album,-‘rokflote,’-in-april
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Jethro Tull releasing new album, ‘RökFlöte,’ in April

Inside Out Records Jethro Tull is back with new music. The band just announced that their 23rd studio album, RökFlöte, will drop April 21. The record is Ian Anderson and the band’s follow-up to 2022’s The Zealot Gene, which was their first new release in two decades. A post on Instagram reveals that the 12-track record is “based on the characters and roles of some of the principle gods of the old Norse paganism," noting it also […]

todayJanuary 20, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%