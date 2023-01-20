Texan Miranda Lambert will turn her attention to Vegas in 2023

ABC

Miranda Lambert doesn’t plan to tour much while she’s doing her Vegas residency, she reveals in a feature in the February/March issue of Garden & Gun.

The native of the Lone Star State pays tribute to her birthplace in the magazine’s Best of Texas issue, revealing that New Braunfels’ Gruene Hall is her favorite place to play close to home.

“You’ve gotta go see a show there and then float the Guadalupe River,” she adds. “I’ve been floating that river my whole life. I just went on a girls’ trip float last August, in fact.”

“While you are down there, you’ve gotta get chicken-fried steak at the Gristmill,” she recommends.

Of course, Miranda now makes her home on a farm on the outskirts of Nashville, but this year she’ll be spending plenty of time in Sin City. Her Velvet Rodeo residency at Planet Hollywood resumes in March, with two dozen shows continuing through December. Her only outside dates at this point are three festivals in June.