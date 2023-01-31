‘The Bachelor’ recap: A former contestant tries to move in on Zach

AD

Monday’s The Bachelor saw one of Bachelor nation’s legendary bad girls try and force her way into the competition.

Zach changed things up on Monday’s episode, deciding that all 20 remaining women would get to go on a date with him, and offering all of them a chance to either have their first conversation with him, or build on the ones they already had.

The first group date, hosted by “Big Energy” hitmaker Latto, challenged nine of the ladies to channel their “bad b**** energy,” with the help of three of Bachelor Nation’s baddies: Tahzjuan Hawkins, Victoria Fuller, and Courtney Robertson.

The date took an unexpected turn when Tahzjuan crashed the afterparty to ask him if she could add herself to the mix. Zach, caught totally off guard, told her he needed to think about it.

Needless to say, the other women were not pleased when Tahzjuan broke the news to them. Following another private conversation between Zach and the Bachelor season 23 alumna, the ladies were relieved to hear Zach say that he turned down her request. Katherine, the registered nurse from Tampa, Florida got the date rose.

Elsewhere, a one-on-one with Christina Mandrell, a content creator and the niece of country legend Barbara Mandrell, featured a helicopter ride to Zach’s hometown to meet his family, followed by a romantic candlelit dinner where Christina revealed that she had a five-year-old daughter. He admitted that the whole thought of having an instant family was “scary,” she shouldn’t stress over it and offered her the date rose.

Zach kept the second group date simple, with a cocktail party to ensure that he got to talk to all the ladies ahead of the rose ceremony. Jess, a 23-year-old Winter Springs, Florida native, snagged the date rose.

Following the rose ceremony, New York City dancer Cat, Kimberly, a hospitality manager from Los Angeles, and Victoria J., a makeup artist from Fort Worth were sent home.

Here are the 20 women remaining after Monday night’s episode:

Aly, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Ga.

Anastasia, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, Calif.

Ariel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, N.Y.

Bailey, 27, an executive recruiter from Nashville, Tenn.

Brianna, 24, an entrepreneur from Jersey City, N.J. Audience-voted First Impression Rose

Brooklyn, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Okla.

Charity, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga.

Christina Mandrell, 26, a content creator from Nashville, Tenn.

Davia, 25, a marketing manager from Charleston, S.C.

Gabriella “Gabi,” 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vt.

Genevie, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Md.

Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas. — First Impression Rose

Jessica “Jess,” 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Fla.

Kaitlyn “Kaity,” 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.

Katherine, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Fla.

Kylee, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, N.C.

Mercedes, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa

The Bachelor returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.