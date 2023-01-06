The Black Crowes & John Fogerty set for California’s Beachlife Festival

Frank Hoensch/Redferns

The Black Crowes and John Fogerty are heading to the beach this spring. Both acts are confirmed for the 2023 Beachlife Festival, happening May 5 to 7 in Redondo Beach, California.

The Crowes are set to headline Sunday, the closing night of the festival, with Fogerty just ahead of them and billed as performing the “music of Credence Clearwater Revival.”

The rest of the lineup includes The Black Keys headlining Friday night, with Gwen Stefani topping the bill on Saturday. Other artists set to perform include Mavis Staples, Pixies, Modest Mouse, Band of Horses, Sugar Ray, Sublime with Rome and Tegan and Sara.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now. Click here for the complete lineup.