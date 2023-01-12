AD
‘The Good Lawyer’: Felicity Huffman books first role after college admissions scandal

todayJanuary 12, 2023

Felicity Huffman is headed back to TV for her first role since serving prison time in 2019 in connection with a widely publicized college admissions scandal.

ABC announced Wednesday that the Desperate Housewives alumna is set to star alongside Nancy Drew actress Kennedy McMann in an embedded pilot episode of The Good Doctor for a potential spinoff called The Good Lawyer.

In the episode, airing March 6, Freddie Highmore‘s Dr. Shaun Murphy “seeks legal representation to help him win a case and puts his faith in a promising, young lawyer who has obsessive compulsive disorder,” McMann’s Joni DeGroot.

Joni is described as a “brilliant, funny and self-aware lawyer who is relatively new to her prestigious law firm when she takes Shaun’s case. Living with OCD, Joni has never wanted to be treated differently. While her symptoms take a toll on her personal and professional life, her attention to detail allows her to see cases through a different lens.”

Huffman’s character, Janet Stewart, is “a highly regarded attorney and partner at [Joni’s] law firm” and has “a fierce intellect and dry wit.” Janet has represented Richard Schiff‘s Dr. Aaron Glassman, “so he turns to her to represent his beloved protégé. But when Shaun declares that he wants Joni to represent him, Janet is forced to let Joni take lead on the case.”

Huffman, 60, served 11 days of a 14-day prison sentence in October 2019 after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the massive “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal in May 2019.

Huffman completed the final phase of her punishment, a year of supervised release, in October 2020. In addition to prison time and supervised release, she was ordered to pay a $30,000 fine and serve 250 hours of community service.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Buck Country Music News

Kelsea Ballerini’s putting her HEARTFIRST on the road in 2023

ABC/Connie Chornuk Kelsea Ballerini will launch the second leg of her HEARTFIRST Tour March 6 in Toronto. The Tennessee native picks up where she left off last fall on the trek that takes its name from the lead single of her new Subject to Change album. Presales start on Tuesday. You can find out more at heartfirsttour.com. It's a busy year on the road for Kelsea. After a handful of dates joining Wynonna on The Judds: The […]

todayJanuary 12, 2023

