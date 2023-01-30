The Grammy Awards will be ‘Harry’s House’ this Sunday night

Columbia/Erskine

The Grammys has landed a big one: Harry Styles will perform on this Sunday’s ceremony.

Harry joins previously announced Grammy performers Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. Harry is up for six Grammys, including Record, Album and Song of the Year. Beyonce leads all nominees with nine nods in total.

Harry already has one Grammy to his name, for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar.”

Harry will perform the last North American dates of his Love on Tour trek on Tuesday and Wednesday. After the Grammys on Sunday, he’ll head down to Australia to resume the tour in Perth.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, will air at 8 p.m. ET Sunday night on CBS. The Grammy Premiere Ceremony — where they give out all the awards that they don’t show on camera — will be streamed via live.grammy.com at 3:30pm ET.