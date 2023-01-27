AD
The ‘Maybe I Do’ cast on romantic comedies, marriage and love languages

January 27, 2023

The new romantic comedy Maybe I Do, out Friday in limited release, is filled with all-star actors of the genre. Big names like Richard Gere, Diane Keaton and Susan Sarandon fill out a cast of characters who all feel unfulfilled in their relationships. Gere told ABC Audio the film explores big questions about love and life.

“How, when you’ve only got a few years left, whatever that is, how do you make it meaningful?” Gere said of the film’s main themes. “Can you get closer to what your real, authentic self and impulses are?”

For star Emma Roberts, the appeal was getting to act alongside the famous actors she grew up watching on screen.

“When you think of iconic movies, they’re in most of them,” Roberts said of her co-stars. “So, it was definitely a career highlight to be in the same room as Diane Keaton, because I just love everything she does. And to have her play my mom, I was just, like, could not believe that I got that opportunity.”

Keaton found her character — a kind, dutiful housewife who desires more passion in her life — to be similar to her own mother. In fact, she said that her parents’ relationship influenced her own life.

“I saw that it was complicated,” Keaton said. “I understood that. And that is probably one of the reasons why I don’t know if I could be in a marriage.”

As for Sarandon, she described her own love language as being about acts of service.

“I think it’s a good sign when making them happy brings you joy,” Sarandon said. “When you really find yourself thinking of little things every day that enhances someone’s life.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

