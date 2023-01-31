AD
Rev Rock Report

The Moody Blues’ John Lodge adds symphony show to Days of Future Passed tour

todayJanuary 31, 2023

Credit: Frank Piercy

The Moody Blues John Lodge has added a special show to his upcoming Days of Future Passed tour, which will have him playing the band’s second album in its entirety.

Lodge is set to play a special symphony show with the Coachella Symphony on March 26 at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater in Rancho Mirage, California, which will wrap his winter 2023 tour. This will be his only symphony show on the tour. Tickets are on sale now.

“The Coachella Valley Symphony approached me and asked me to perform Days of Future Passed with them at their new home at Rancho Mirage Amphitheater, and it intrigued me,” Lodge shares. “I had been developing a full orchestra concert, but it was something for the future. However, they are a passionate community music organization, and Alan (Hewitt, LODGE’s music director and keyboardist) knew them from when he lived there, and so it seemed like a wonderful way to step my feet into the water, and a fabulous finale to the tour.”

Lodge’s tour is set to kick off February 18 in Lexington, Massachusetts. He’ll be joined by his 10,000 Light Years Band, with a guest appearance by his friend and current Yes frontman Jon Davison. ﻿The show will also feature a special recording by the late Moody Blues drummer and co-founder, Graeme Edge.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

