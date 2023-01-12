AD
Buck Country Music News

The Opry “Goes Dolly” to celebrate the icon’s 77th birthday

todayJanuary 12, 2023

CBS via Getty Images

Dolly Parton turns 77 on January 19, and the Grand Ole Opry plans to “go Dolly” to celebrate.

Although the superstar can’t be on hand “due to her feature film schedule,” that won’t stop country’s longest-running radio show from honoring her. 

The Opry will do 77 hours of giveaways on its socials and pass out cupcakes made with Dolly’s Duncan Hines cake mixes to visitors at the historic Ryman Auditorium. There’ll also be a huge birthday card for fans to sign.

During the Saturday, January 21, Opry shows, performers will cover tunes from Dolly’s 1977 Here You Come Again album, and there’ll be a Dolly impersonator on the Ryman Plaza.

While we don’t know the details of what Dolly’s shooting these days, we do know a big-screen adaptation of her Run, Rose, Run novel with James Patterson is in the works. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

