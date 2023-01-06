AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

The Power of Love: Céline Dion fans protest outside ‘Rolling Stone’ offices after Greatest Singers

todayJanuary 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Brian Rasic/WireImage

Céline Dion fans were outraged that Rolling Stone omitted the Canadian superstar from its new list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. But instead of just complaining about it on social media, some die-hard Céline-iacs have decided to take their outrage to the next level.

On Friday, a group of Montreal-based Céline fans known as The Red Heads organized a protest outside the New York City offices of Rolling Stone, and their actions were documented and shared online. Footage posted on The Red Heads’ Facebook page show the fans waving signs with messages like “The Power of Celine,” “How Can You Forget Celine?” “Celine is #1” and “We Want a Recount.” 

According to Variety, the fans, who’d driven the six hours from Montreal for the protest, chanted, “Justice for Celine” while blasting her hit “That’s the Way It Is” on a portable speaker. Another sign, referring to Celine’s hit song for the movie Titanic, read, “Rolling Stone you’ve hit an iceberg.”

Red Heads president Line Basbous, who helped organize the protest, told Variety, “The list is completely illegitimate. We wanted to support her and make sure that Rolling Stone hears the voice of the fans. The list is ridiculous.”

Rolling Stone‘s response was to cover the protest on its online front page and suggest that the entire thing “was an organized stunt.”

What’s certain is that the protesters are self-aware. On January 3, Basbous told The Journal de Quebec that she was “very amused” by the response to the list. She added, “We love it when Céline is talked about … we are very proud of the reactions, the popular uprising and the backlash.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nashville-notes:-chase-hates-cowboys-&-od-gets-lyrical
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Chase Hates Cowboys & OD gets lyrical

You can check out the lyric video for Old Dominion's new single, "Memory Lane," now. Kelsea Ballerini guests on pop singer FLETCHER's new music video for "Better Version." Chase Rice unveiled one of the title tracks off his new album, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell, Friday morning on ABC's Good Morning America. The full record comes out February 10. Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

todayJanuary 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%