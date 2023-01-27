AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Rolling Stones drop “Doom and Gloom” from ‘GRRR Live!’

todayJanuary 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Mercury Studios

It’s only two weeks until The Rolling Stones drop their new live album, GRRR Live!, and they’re sharing yet another track from it. The band just dropped the live performance of “Doom and Gloom” to streaming services. 

“Doom and Gloom” was the lead single from the band’s 2012 album, GRRR!, a compilation celebrating their 50th anniversary. At the time it was the first song the band recorded together in almost seven years.

GRRR Live!, dropping February 10is a recording of The Stones’ December 15, 2012, concert at Newark’s Prudential Center, which was part of their 50 & Counting tour, celebrating their 50th anniversary. It features guest appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, John Mayer, Gary Clark Jr., Mick Taylor and The Black Keys. The album is now available for preorder.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

tyre-nichols-live-updates:-‘this-kidnapping-charge-—-it-is-terrorism,’-attorney-says
insert_link

National News

Tyre Nichols live updates: ‘This kidnapping charge — it is terrorism,’ attorney says

(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) -- Tyre Nichols died at the age of 29 on Jan. 10, three days after a confrontation with police during a traffic stop arrest in Memphis, Tennessee. The five Memphis Police Department officers involved in his arrest -- Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith -- were fired and then charged with second-degree murder in connection with Nichols' death. Body camera footage […]

todayJanuary 27, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%