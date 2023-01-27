The Rolling Stones drop “Doom and Gloom” from ‘GRRR Live!’

Mercury Studios

It’s only two weeks until The Rolling Stones drop their new live album, GRRR Live!, and they’re sharing yet another track from it. The band just dropped the live performance of “Doom and Gloom” to streaming services.

“Doom and Gloom” was the lead single from the band’s 2012 album, GRRR!, a compilation celebrating their 50th anniversary. At the time it was the first song the band recorded together in almost seven years.

GRRR Live!, dropping February 10, is a recording of The Stones’ December 15, 2012, concert at Newark’s Prudential Center, which was part of their 50 & Counting tour, celebrating their 50th anniversary. It features guest appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, John Mayer, Gary Clark Jr., Mick Taylor and The Black Keys. The album is now available for preorder.