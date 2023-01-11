AD
Rev Rock Report

The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood made over $1.7 mil on his art last year

todayJanuary 11, 2023

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Ronnie Wood likely makes a lot of money as the guitarist for The Rolling Stones, but apparently that isn’t his only good source of income. 

The Mirror reports that new documents filed by his art company show Wood’s paintings brought in over $1.7 million in profit last year. The site notes it’s the first time his artwork has brought in over $1 million.

Wood has been painting since the ’60s, when he was a student at Ealing Art College, and picked it up again in the ’80s. In addition to art exhibits in London last year, he earned some of that money selling artistic reproductions of concert set lists from the Stones’ recent Sixty tour, as well as oil paintings and prints of his  bandmates. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

