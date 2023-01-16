The Rolling Stones share live version of “Wild Horses” from ‘GRRR Live!’

Mercury Studios

The Rolling Stones have given fans another taste of their upcoming live album, GRRR Live! The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just shared a video of their live performance of “Wild Horses,” which originally appeared on their 1971 album, Sticky Fingers.

The video is taken from the Stones’ December 15, 2012, concert at Newark’s Prudential Center, which was part of their 50 & Counting tour, celebrating their 50th anniversary as a band. The original show aired as a pay-per-view event.

GRRR Live!, which is a full recording of the concert, is set to drop February 10. It features special guest appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, John Mayer, Gary Clark Jr., Mick Taylor and The Black Keys.

To celebrate the release, the band is holding a special online interactive screening of the concert February 2 at 8 p.m., where viewers from across the globe will be able to share short video selfies, and see themselves and be seen by others on screen as the performance airs. Fans can find out more info here.