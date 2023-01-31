The Smashing Pumpkins unveil second act of three-part ‘﻿Atum’﻿ album

The Smashing Pumpkins have released the second act in the band’s three-part “rock opera” album, Atum.
The 11-song batch, which includes the lead single “Beguiled,” is available now via digitqal outlets.
As previously reported, Atum is described as the sequel to the Pumpkins’ Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/The Machines of God albums. In total, Atum consists of 33 tracks divided into three acts; the first dropped in November, while the third arrives on April 21.
If that’s not enough Smashing Pumpkins for you, a vinyl box set edition of Atum will be available on April 21 with 10 more bonus tracks.
