The Velvet Underground’s John Cale releases “Noise Of You” from upcoming album ‘Mercy’

The Velvet Underground’s John Cale is out with a new song. “Noise Of You” is the latest track off Cale’s upcoming album, Mercy, which drops January 20.

“Yup, it’s a love song,” Cale shares in the video for the track. “When I started sketching this song, it was all about the atmosphere. It made me recall wintertime in Prague.” He noted, “As the instrumentation came together it felt like something I wanted to hear on 1960s AM radio … about a guy trying to get the love of his life back.”

Mercy is Cale’s first album of original songs in a decade. It features Cale working with such artists as Animal Collective, Sylvan Esso and Laurel Halo. According to a press release, the album “moves through true dark-night-of-the-soul electronics toward vulnerable love songs and hopeful considerations for the future.”