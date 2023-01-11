AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Velvet Underground’s John Cale releases “Noise Of You” from upcoming album ‘Mercy’

todayJanuary 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Double Six / Domino

The Velvet Underground’s John Cale is out with a new song. “Noise Of You” is the latest track off Cale’s upcoming album, Mercy, which drops January 20.

“Yup, it’s a love song,” Cale shares in the video for the track. “When I started sketching this song, it was all about the atmosphere. It made me recall wintertime in Prague.” He noted, “As the instrumentation came together it felt like something I wanted to hear on 1960s AM radio … about a guy trying to get the love of his life back.”

Mercy is Cale’s first album of original songs in a decade. It features Cale working with such artists as Animal Collective, Sylvan Esso and Laurel Halo. According to a press release, the album “moves through true dark-night-of-the-soul electronics toward vulnerable love songs and hopeful considerations for the future.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

tennis-star-naomi-osaka-announces-she’s-pregnant
insert_link

Sports News

Tennis star Naomi Osaka announces she’s pregnant

Sarah Stier/Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is pregnant. Osaka, 25, confirmed the news Wednesday on Twitter, sharing a photo of an ultrasound. "I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future," she wrote. "One thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom.'" Osaka continued, "2023 will be a […]

todayJanuary 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%