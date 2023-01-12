AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Zombies announce new album, share first single

todayJanuary 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Cooking Vinyl Records

The Zombies are set to drop a new album later this year, and they’re giving fans their first taste of the record.

The album, Different Game, is the follow-up to the 2015 album Still Got That Hunger and is due out March 31. The band shared the first single, “Dropped Reeling and Stupid.”

“Making this album has been a joy from start to finish,” The Zombies’ Rod Argent shares. “Post-lockdown, we were absolutely determined to come together and record in as ‘live’ a way as we could – to capture the magical, fleeting quality of energy and immediacy of performance.” He adds, “’Dropped Reeling & Stupid’ is our first streamed release… Can’t wait for you to hear it!”

The Zombies are also set to hit the road this year and will make an appearance at the SXSW Film & Music Festival, which takes place March 11 to 17. Their U.S. shows kick off March 18 in San Antonio, Texas, wrapping March 24 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

dangerous-avalanche-conditions-expected-in-colorado-over-coming-days
insert_link

National News

Dangerous avalanche conditions expected in Colorado over coming days

(NEW YORK) -- Dangerous avalanche conditions are expected through the weekend in Colorado, experts warned, as the state has reported several deadly avalanches so far this season. "We have seen more avalanches this year than we do during a typical year, and recently they’ve gotten much bigger," Ethan Greene, director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, said in a statement Thursday. "We want everyone to enjoy the wonderful public lands […]

todayJanuary 12, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%