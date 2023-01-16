AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Thomas Rhett teases tequila announcement, Wynonna joins Dead & Company in Mexico

todayJanuary 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Thomas Rhett is getting ready to share some big news about his tequila brand. The singer posted a photo of him and his cousin Jeff Worn surrounded by their Dos Primos tequila, teasing, “Big announcement comin tomorrow… any guesses?” 

Wynonna Judd made a guest appearance at Dead & Company’s annual Playing in the Sand destination event  in Rivera Cancún, Mexico, last weekend. Wy joined the rockers for a performance of the Grateful Dead classic “Ramble On Rose.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

women’s-basketball-defeats-southwestern-university-77-49
insert_link

Sports News

Women’s Basketball Defeats Southwestern University 77-49

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women's Basketball team won their road conference game against Southwestern University 77-49. The Mountaineers traveled to Georgetown, Texas, to take on the Pirates from Southwestern University in a SCAC matchup. It was a standout performance for the sophomore guard from Little Elm, Texas, Demauria Miles. Miles finished with a game high 29 points on 12-19 FGM and 5-8 3PM. Schreiner Women's Basketball (9-7, 5-2 SCAC) Box […]

todayJanuary 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%