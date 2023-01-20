AD
Thomas Rhett’s new single is another tribute to wife Lauren

todayJanuary 20, 2023

Thomas Rhett‘s calling on the “Angels” for his new single.

Now retitled “Angels Don’t Always Have Wings,” the track originally appeared on his Where We Started album as simply “Angels.”

“This is my favorite song from the album,” TR reveals. “I wrote it from a personal perspective, but I think it will resonate with a lot of people.”

“It’s about how none of us are perfect, and how lucky we are to have those people in our lives who show up and love us despite our flaws,” he adds. “I often look at my wife and think she’s truly an angel, for the love and grace she shows me every single day.”

“Angels” is the follow-up to “Half of Me” with Riley Green, which last year became TR’s 20th #1 in less than 10 years.

Next month, Thomas takes his Bring the Bar to You Tour to Canada with Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe, before launching his Home Team Tour 23 this summer with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith.

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

