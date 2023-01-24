AD
National News

Three killed in random shooting in Yakima, Washington; suspect in custody

todayJanuary 24, 2023

(YAKIMA, Wash.) — A man accused of fatally shooting three people at a Circle K convenience store and gas station in Yakima, Washington, early Tuesday is in custody following an hours-long manhunt, authorities said.

After the shooting at the Circle K around 3:30 a.m. local time, the gunman went across the street to an ampm convenience store where he allegedly shot into a car and then stole it, Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray told reporters.

It is possible the gunman shot the person in the car as he stole it, the chief said. If so, the driver would be the fourth shooting victim.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Jarid Haddock of Yakima County. He allegedly fled in a car believed to be a gray or silver Chrysler 200, the chief said.

Around 2:15 p.m. local time, a family member of the suspect called police to report that he was “behind some warehouses” in the city, Yakima police said.

Responding officers quickly found the suspect, who was injured by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. No officers fired at the suspect, who was being treated by first responders, according to Murray.

Murray called the Circle K shooting an apparent random attack. The gunman “just walked in and started shooting,” he said.

The motive is not known, he said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

