AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Tom Petty’s Malibu beach house sells

todayJanuary 3, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Samir Hussein/Getty Images

It looks like Tom Petty’s Malibu beach house will soon have a new owner. TMZ reports someone has made an offer on the home, which the late rocker owned until his death in 2017.

The estate went on the market in mid-December, with an asking price of almost $10 million. A source says the estate accepted an offer on Christmas Eve. So far there’s no word on the amount of the offer.

The Escondido Beach home, which reportedly inspired Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ 2010 song “Something Good Coming,” comes with two bedrooms, with 66 feet of beach frontage and views of the Pacific Ocean from the terrace off the living room. 

It also has a separate guest house, which is set up as a recording studio.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

idaho-murders:-suspect-bryan-kohberger-set-to-appear-in-court-as-he-faces-charges
insert_link

National News

Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Kohberger set to appear in court as he faces charges

(NEW YORK) -- The suspect accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November is set to appear in court Tuesday as he faces first-degree murder and burglary charges. Bryan Kohberger, 28, a Ph.D. student at Washington State University's department of criminal justice and criminology, will appear in a Monroe County, Pennsylvania, court to hear the charges and as the first step in his extradition to Idaho. Kohberger's parents […]

todayJanuary 3, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%