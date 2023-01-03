Tom Petty’s Malibu beach house sells

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

It looks like Tom Petty’s Malibu beach house will soon have a new owner. TMZ reports someone has made an offer on the home, which the late rocker owned until his death in 2017.

The estate went on the market in mid-December, with an asking price of almost $10 million. A source says the estate accepted an offer on Christmas Eve. So far there’s no word on the amount of the offer.

The Escondido Beach home, which reportedly inspired Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ 2010 song “Something Good Coming,” comes with two bedrooms, with 66 feet of beach frontage and views of the Pacific Ocean from the terrace off the living room.

It also has a separate guest house, which is set up as a recording studio.