Tommy Lee unites with new group GXTP for “Contraband” song

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has linked up with the new band GXTP for a song called “Contraband.”

GXTP, which stands for “guns and toilet paper,” features songwriter and producer Poo Bear, who’s often worked with Justin Bieber, as well as Triple Sixx and Sasha Sirota.

“It all stems from the pandemic and a poem,” says Poo Bear. “At the time there was a shortage of guns and toilet paper. I read a poem by our partner Triple Sixx, and I said to him, ‘This poem feels like a rock song, brother.’ We ended up turning that poem into a band.”

In addition to playing drums on “Contraband,” Lee appears in the song’s accompanying video, which is streaming now on YouTube.