Mike FM Music News

Tony Bennett shares sweet throwback photo of him and Lady Gaga playing pinball

todayJanuary 5, 2023

Columbia Records/Interscope Records

Tony Bennett is celebrating his friendship with Lady Gaga by looking back at some of the fun times they had together.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the legendary singer shared a photo of him and Gaga dressed to the nines while engrossed in a game of pinball. Bennett is the one trying to beat the game as Gaga stands to the side and watches him play.

“Playing a little pinball with Lady Gaga backstage in Vegas in 2019!” the crooner captioned the post.

While it is unknown when the photo was taken, Gaga famously invited Bennett to perform during the debut of her Las Vegas Jazz & Piano residency at Park MGM in 2019. The two duetted on Frank Sinatra‘s “The Lady Is a Tramp” and Irving Berlin‘s “Cheek to Cheek.”

The two have collaborated on two duets albums, ﻿Cheek to Cheek ﻿and Love for Sale﻿. They performed a final time together in 2021 for the CBS special One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

Bennett, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, has since retired from performing.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

