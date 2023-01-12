AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Tornadoes, severe storms tear through Alabama, six dead

todayJanuary 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Catherine McQueen/Getty Images

(SELMA, Ala.) — Severe weather devastated parts of Alabama, including Selma, on Thursday as multiple tornadoes tore through the state.

At least six people were killed due to severe weather in Autauga County, outside of Montgomery, the local sheriff’s office confirmed to ABC News. No further details were immediately available.

A tornado also delivered “significant damage” to the city of Selma, according to the mayor’s office.

A “large and extremely dangerous” tornado struck Selma at 12:20 p.m. local time, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of Selma’s streets are closed due to downed power lines and trees, according to the mayor’s office.

All Selma students are reported to be safe and at their schools, the office added.

The tornado in Selma is one of at least 23 twisters reported across Alabama on Thursday. More tornadoes are expected as a line of severe storms moves through Georgia and the Carolinas Thursday night.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency for six counties — including Dallas County, which encompasses Selma, and Autauga County — “that were in the path of Mother Nature’s wrath,” the governor tweeted Thursday evening.

Ivey said she will be monitoring the severe weather system “to determine if an expanded state of emergency is needed.”

Selma, a famous focal point of the civil rights movement, is located in central Alabama and has a population of about 17,000.

ABC News’ Matt Foster and Melissa Griffin contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

4-year-old-girl-reported-missing-after-sister-found-wandering-alone;-caretaker-arrested:-police
insert_link

National News

4-year-old girl reported missing after sister found wandering alone; caretaker arrested: Police

(CYRIL, Okla.) -- Oklahoma police have arrested the caretaker of a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing after a postal carrier found her sister wandering alone outside on Tuesday, authorities said. Local authorities began searching for Athena Brownfield Tuesday afternoon, when the postal worker discovered her 5-year-old sister near the children's home in Cyril and notified police, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which is also involved in […]

todayJanuary 12, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%