Rev Rock Report

Triumph documentary debuting this month on AXS TV

todayJanuary 18, 2023

courtesy of Banger Films

A documentary about Canadian rock band Triumph is set to debut on AXS TV later this month.

Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine, debuting January 25 at 9 p.m. ET, tells the true story of the heavy metal group, known for such guitar anthems as “Fight The Good Fight,” “Hold On,” “Magic Power” and “Lay it On The Line.” 

The doc features commentary from band members Rik Emmett, Mike Levine and Gil Moore, as well as former member Phil X. There are also interviews with actor/musician Kiefer Sutherland, Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach, Styx singer Lawrence Gowan and more.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

