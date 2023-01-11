AD
Rev Rock Report

Twisted Sister reuniting to perform at 2023 Metal Hall of Fame ceremony

todayJanuary 11, 2023

Katja Ogrin/Redferns

Twisted Sister isn’t gonna take not playing together anymore.

Dee Snider and company are set to reunite for their first performance in seven years when they’re inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame.

“Looking forward to playing together for the first time since 2016…especially the rehearsal!” Snider tweeted.

Twisted Sister embarked on a farewell tour in 2016 following the 2015 death of drummer A.J. Pero. Ex-Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy manned the drums in place of Pero.

The 2023 Metal Hall of Fame Charity Gala will take place January 26 in Agoura Hills, California. Now in its sixth year, the annual ceremony “enshrines forever those iconic musicians, artists, music industry executives who are responsible for making hard rock and heavy metal music what it is today.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

