AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

U2, Dave Matthews Band producer Steve Lillywhite sells royalty income stream

todayJanuary 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Barry Brecheisen/WireImage for NARAS

Music producer Steve Lillywhite, known for working with such artists as U2 and The Rolling Stones, has sold his royalty income stream to Round Hill Music Royalty Partners, according to Billboard.

According to the announcement, over the course of Lillywhite’s more than 40-year career, he has put his touch on more than 500 records, including classic albums like U2’s October and War, The Rolling Stones’ Dirty Work, and Dave Matthews Band’s Under the Table and Dreaming and Crash, all of which are part of the royalty deal. 

“Steve’s catalog includes royalties to some of the most sought-after songs and albums of all time,” Round Hill CEO Josh Gruss says in a statement. “We are thrilled to have reached this milestone transaction.” Lillywhite adds that Gruss and Round Hill are “the ideal partner for me and my family as I look to my next steps.” 

Exact terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nwca-ranks-austin-cooley-13th-in-the-nation
insert_link

Sports News

NWCA Ranks Austin Cooley 13th in the Nation

KERRVILLE, TX: In the latest NWCA Division III Men's Coaches Rankings, Austin Cooley of Schreiner Men's Wrestling received a ranking of #13 in the nation among all wrestlers in the 197 weight class. Cooley has seen a very strong start to his freshman season in which he most recently took home first place in his weight class (197) at the Citrus Invitational in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. With this national ranking being […]

todayJanuary 4, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%