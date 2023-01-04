U2, Dave Matthews Band producer Steve Lillywhite sells royalty income stream

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage for NARAS

Music producer Steve Lillywhite, known for working with such artists as U2 and The Rolling Stones, has sold his royalty income stream to Round Hill Music Royalty Partners, according to Billboard.

According to the announcement, over the course of Lillywhite’s more than 40-year career, he has put his touch on more than 500 records, including classic albums like U2’s October and War, The Rolling Stones’ Dirty Work, and Dave Matthews Band’s Under the Table and Dreaming and Crash, all of which are part of the royalty deal.

“Steve’s catalog includes royalties to some of the most sought-after songs and albums of all time,” Round Hill CEO Josh Gruss says in a statement. “We are thrilled to have reached this milestone transaction.” Lillywhite adds that Gruss and Round Hill are “the ideal partner for me and my family as I look to my next steps.”

Exact terms of the deal were not disclosed.