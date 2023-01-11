AD
Rev Rock Report

U2 reveals track list for ‘Songs of Surrender’

todayJanuary 11, 2023

Island Records/Interscope

As previously reported, U2 will release the new album Songs Of Surrender on March 17, featuring 40 rerecorded and reimagined U2 classics. They’ve shared the track list for the release, along with their new take on “Pride (In The Name of Love).”

Curated and produced by The Edge, each of the set’s four albums are named after one of the band members. Each song on the album is a completely new recording, with new arrangements and in some cases new lyrics.

Stories of Surrender will be released in several formats, including digitally; a limited-edition 40-track two-CD Hardback Deluxe edition; and a limited-edition 40-track four-LP vinyl edition. Fans can preorder here. Check out the track list below:

Side 1 – The Edge

1. “One”

2. “Where The Streets Have No Name”

3. “Stories For Boys”

4. “11 O’Clock Tick Tock”

5. “Out Of Control”

6. “Beautiful Day”

7. “Bad”

8. “Every Breaking Wave”

9. “Walk On (Ukraine)”

10. “Pride (In The Name Of Love)”

Side 2 – Larry

1. “Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses”

2. “Get Out Of Your Own Way”

3. “Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of”

4. “Red Hill Mining Town”

5. “Ordinary Love”

6. “Sometimes You Can’t Make It On Your Own”

7. “Invisible”

8. “Dirty Day”

9. “The Miracle Of Joey Ramone”

10. “City Of Blinding Lights”

Side 3 – Adam

1. “Vertigo”

2. “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”

3. “Electrical Storm”

4. “The Fly”

5. “If God Will Send His Angels”

6. “Desire”

7. “Until The End Of The World”

8. “Song For Someone”

9. “All I Want Is You”

10. “Peace On Earth”

Side 4 – Bono

1. “With Or Without You”

2. “Stay”

3. “Sunday Bloody Sunday”

4. “Lights Of Home”

5. “Cedarwood Road”

6. “I Will Follow”

7. “Two Hearts Beat As One”

8. “Miracle Drug”

9. “The Little Things That Give You Away”

10. “40”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

