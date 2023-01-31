Use Caution When Traveling

AD

The City of Kerrville is reporting that local driving conditions have been better than expected Tuesday but say that the National Weather Service is warning of a heavier round of freezing rain and embedded sleet is highly likely overnight through Wednesday. The weather forecast continues to pose potential travel disruptions over the Hill Country, the I-10 and I-35 Corridor and the southern Edwards Plateau.

Major accidents have been reported on both eastbound and westbound I-10, as well as Highway 16 toward Fredericksburg. The Kerrville Police Department and the Kerrville Fire Department continue to advise citizens to stay off the roads if possible and use caution when navigating sidewalks and driveways, as the conditions will pose significant trip and fall risks.

The City of Kerrville’s Public Works Department spent Monday night and Tuesday morning de-icing and graveling area roads and will continue to remove excess ice from roads throughout Tuesday.

No water or power issues have been reported locally. Most city offices, including City Hall and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, will remain closed through at least Tuesday.

A warming center is open through February 2 at the Salvation Army, 855 Hays Street. Hours are 8 a.m to 5 p.m. through Feb. 1 and 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 2.

Residents are reminded to take care of people, pets, plants and pipes, and check on their neighbors to see if assistance is needed.

