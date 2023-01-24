AD
Rev Rock Report

Van Morrison drops “Worried Man Blues” from upcoming album Moving On Skiffle

todayJanuary 24, 2023

Exile Productions Ltd.

Van Morrison is giving fans another taste of his upcoming album, Moving On Skiffle. The Irish singer has just dropped the new tune “Worried Man Blues.”

The track is a cover of an old folk song, which has previously been recorded by The Carter Family, Woody GuthriePete Seeger and more.

The 23-track Moving on Skiffle is due out March 10 and will be available as a two-CD set, as a two-LP vinyl package, on cassette and via digital formats. It features a variety of covers, including Hank Williams‘ “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” and “Cold Cold Heart,” and traditional tunes like “Gypsy Davy” and “Green Rocky Road.”

Morrison is set to promote his new album with a series of live dates, including March 13, 14 and 15 at The Stables in Milton Keynes, England, and April 6 and 7 at Whitla Hall in Belfast, Ireland.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

