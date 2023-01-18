AD
Watch Plain White T’s frontman perform “Hey There Delilah” for kid named Delilah battling cancer

todayJanuary 18, 2023

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Fan Rebellion

Plain White T’s frontman Tom Higgenson sang “Hey There Delilah” for one very special Delilah who’s battling pediatric cancer.

In a TikTok, the PWT’s shared a video of Higgenson surprising young Delilah in the hospital with an acoustic performance of the group’s signature hit.

“Delilah has been fighting cancer for over 4 years,” the caption reads. “During her cancer treatments Delilah’s favorite song has been ‘Hey There Delilah,’ so we surprised her with Tom and her favorite song.”

Delilah was understandably very excited — one might even say that Times Square can’t shine as bright as her smile.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

