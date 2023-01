AD

Hill Country school closings

The winter storm has caused some school closings over the next few days. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Hill Country until Wednesday afternoon.

Boerne ISD will be closed January 31 and February 1.

Due to inclement weather resulting in potential unsafe driving conditions, Comfort ISD will be closed on Tuesday, January 31.

Out of an abundance of caution, Divide ISD will start Tuesday, January 31 with a two hour delay. The district will then reassess to determine if it is safe to be on the roadways.

Due to the likelihood of difficult travel conditions created by wintry precipitation, Fredericksburg ISD will be closed January 31. There will be no student instruction.

Kerrville ISD will be closed Tuesday, January 31.

