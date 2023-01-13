AD
Entertainment News

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

todayJanuary 13, 2023

Background
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Vikings Valhalla: The exiled Viking Prince fights to claim his throne in season two of the action-adventure series.

Break Point: Follow the lives of some of the world’s top tennis players on and off the court in the new sports documentary series.

Hulu

How I Caught My Killer: This new true-crime docu-series takes an in-depth look at homicide cases where the victims left behind important clues that ultimately helped investigators solve their case. 

Disney+

Chasing Waves: This eight-part series explores the riveting story of Japanese surf culture. 

HBO Max

Velma: Uncover the origin story of the brains behind the Scooby-Doo gang in the new adult animated series.

The Last of Us: Based on the popular video game, a smuggler escorts a teenage girl across a post-apocalyptic United States in the new series.

Apple TV+

Servant: Over on Apple TV+, watch the fourth and final season of M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller series.

Paramount+

Mayor of KingstownJeremy Renner stars in season two of the crime drama about America’s prison system.

Happy streaming!

Written by: ABC News

