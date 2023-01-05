AD
Buck Country Music News

What are Jimmie Allen and Callista Clark up to?

todayJanuary 5, 2023

Chelsea Thompson

Lately, Jimmie Allen and Callista Clark have been teasing “you think they’re ready for this?” on their socials. The posts include a photo of the two of them, back to back, with Jimmie looking off into the distance and Callista looking toward the camera. 

Of course, Jimmie’s currently at #1 on the country charts with “down home,” and it’s not clear what his next single will be. Though his chart-topper is the lead single from his Tulip Drive album, he’s also released the non-album track “Lose You” and floated a song called “Smalltown Anthem” on his socials

Callista, on the other hand, is the musical prodigy who scored a top 20 hit with her debut, “It’s ‘Cause I Am,” and released her full-length debut, Real to Me: The Way I Feel, in October.

While it sure seems like the two are gearing up for a collaboration, we’ll have to wait until Friday, January 13, to find out for sure, as their posts indicate. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

