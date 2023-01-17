“What on earth”: Taylor Swift reacts to “Anti-Hero” becoming her longest-running #1

ABC

Taylor Swift had a memorable reaction when she found out “Anti-Hero” scored another week atop the Billboard Hot 100, thus becoming her longest-running #1 song.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the hitmaker wrote in all capital letters, “What on earth. I love you guys.” She reposted the official Billboard announcement that crowned her record-making song.

The singer also sent love to fellow artist SZA, who recently released her new #1 album SOS. Rumors had sparked that she and Taylor were locked in a bitter rivalry after SOS knocked Midnights to second place on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

SZA was first to shut down the feud rumors by tweeting out earlier this month, “I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing!”

It was Taylor’s turn to prove there was no ax to grind. She wrote in an Instagram Story, “PS – Been listening to @SZA’s album nonstop. Absolutely adore her music. So much love and respect for her!!”