AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

“What on earth”: Taylor Swift reacts to “Anti-Hero” becoming her longest-running #1

todayJanuary 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Taylor Swift had a memorable reaction when she found out “Anti-Hero” scored another week atop the Billboard Hot 100, thus becoming her longest-running #1 song.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the hitmaker wrote in all capital letters, “What on earth. I love you guys.” She reposted the official Billboard announcement that crowned her record-making song.

The singer also sent love to fellow artist SZA, who recently released her new #1 album SOS. Rumors had sparked that she and Taylor were locked in a bitter rivalry after SOS knocked Midnights to second place on the Billboard 200 albums chart. 

SZA was first to shut down the feud rumors by tweeting out earlier this month, “I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing!”

It was Taylor’s turn to prove there was no ax to grind. She wrote in an Instagram Story, “PS – Been listening to @SZA’s album nonstop. Absolutely adore her music. So much love and respect for her!!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

new-keith-emerson-book,-featuring-never-before-seen-photos,-released
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

New Keith Emerson book, featuring never-before-seen photos, released

Keith Emerson in 1977; Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images A new book dedicated to the late ELP keyboardist Keith Emerson has just been released. The book, Emerson: The Official Illustrated Story, features never-before-seen photos of the rocker from the private Emerson family archives, along with live performance photographs and more.  The book also features new interviews with Keith’s friends and family sharing their favorite memories of him. There are also interviews with fellow artists, such as ex-ELP member Carl Palmer, Rick Wakeman, […]

todayJanuary 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%