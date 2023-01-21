AD
National News

Woman ‘confined’ in Florida hospital room after allegedly shooting terminally ill husband

todayJanuary 21, 2023

GETTY/Joos Mind

(FLORIDA) — Police are “currently negotiating” with a woman who allegedly shot her terminally ill husband in his Florida hospital room on Saturday, authorities said.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said midday Saturday that it had responded to a shooting at Advent Health Hospital.

Staff and patients have been removed from the area, our shooter is contained. https://t.co/iShIobchOu

— Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) January 21, 2023

“Staff and patients have been removed from the area, our shooter is contained,” the department tweeted.

Officers are now negotiating with the woman, who had confined herself to the hospital room, police said in a news release.

No one else has been injured and the woman is “not seen as a threat to staff or patients,” police said.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area.

Daytona Beach police did not provide an update on the condition of the woman’s husband.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Business News

DOJ investigating conduct at Abbott infant formula plant

GETTY/HUIZENG HU (MICHIGAN) -- The Justice Department is investigating conduct at Abbott Laboratories' infant formula plant in Sturgis, Michigan, in connection with a contamination investigation that closed the plant last year, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News. The monthslong shutdown of the plant amid a investigation helped trigger a nationwide formula shortage. An Abbott spokesperson told ABC News, "DOJ has informed us of its investigation and we’re cooperating […]

todayJanuary 21, 2023

