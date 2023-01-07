Women’s Basketball Defeats Austin College 99-79

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team won their road conference game against Austin College 99-79.

The Mountaineers traveled to Sherman, Texas, to take on the Kangaroos from Austin College in a SCAC matchup.

It was a very strong performance by Schreiner’s Josline Hernandez, as the returning senior led the Mountaineers to a twenty point win over the home team, Austin College.

Hernandez finished with a team high 21 points, however, she wasn’t the only Mountaineer scoring in bunches. It was also another strong performance by the ever-consistent sophomore, Demauria Miles, who finished with 20 points and 5 rebounds. The matchup also showcased a breakout game from freshman, Skye Thomas, who finished with a new season high of 18 points.

Schreiner Women’s Basketball (7-7, 3-2 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Josline Hernandez – 21 pts, 3 ast, 1 blk

Demauria Miles – 20 pts, 5 reb, 2 stl

Skye Thomas – 18 pts, 3 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk

Elisa Peralta – 9 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast, 4 stl

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University @ University of Dallas

January 7th, 2023

Irving, Texas

4:00 PM

