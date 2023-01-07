AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Women’s Basketball Defeats Austin College 99-79

todayJanuary 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team won their road conference game against Austin College 99-79.

The Mountaineers traveled to Sherman, Texas, to take on the Kangaroos from Austin College in a SCAC matchup.

It was a very strong performance by Schreiner’s Josline Hernandez, as the returning senior led the Mountaineers to a twenty point win over the home team, Austin College.

Hernandez finished with a team high 21 points, however, she wasn’t the only Mountaineer scoring in bunches. It was also another strong performance by the ever-consistent sophomore, Demauria Miles, who finished with 20 points and 5 rebounds. The matchup also showcased a breakout game from freshman, Skye Thomas, who finished with a new season high of 18 points.

Schreiner Women’s Basketball (7-7, 3-2 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Josline Hernandez – 21 pts, 3 ast, 1 blk

Demauria Miles – 20 pts, 5 reb, 2 stl

Skye Thomas – 18 pts, 3 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk

Elisa Peralta – 9 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast, 4 stl

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University @ University of Dallas

January 7th, 2023

Irving, Texas

4:00 PM

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

men’s-basketball-defeats-austin-college-86-70
insert_link

Sports News

Men’s Basketball Defeats Austin College 86-70

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men's Basketball team won their road conference game against Austin College 86-70. The Mountaineers traveled to Sherman, Texas, to take on the Kangaroos from Austin College in a SCAC matchup. It was a welcome sight for Schreiner, as the Mountaineers found themselves back in the win column after a dominant showing against Austin College. Leading the way for the Mountaineers was the sophomore big man, Kamden […]

todayJanuary 7, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%