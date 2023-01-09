Women’s Basketball Defeats Centenary College 74-57

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team won their road game against Centenary College 74-57.

The Mountaineers moved to 2-0 in conference play now after traveling to Shreveport, Louisiana, to take on the Ladies from Centenary College.

Schreiner wasted no time jumping out ahead in this one, as they took an early lead and refused to give it up throughout all four quarters of play.

It was another strong performance by Nariyah Buggs, as she recorded her second double-digit scoring performance of the weekend and led the Mountaineers once again on offense.

Schreiner Women’s Basketball (5-5, 2-0 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Nariyah Buggs – 15 pts, 3 stl

Demauria Miles – 15 pts, 4 reb, 1 st, 1 blk

Josline Hernandez – 14 pts, 3 ast, 3 stl

Elisa Peralta – 10 pts, 4 ast

Madison Parham – 5 pts, 11 reb, 4 blk

Box Score

Schedule