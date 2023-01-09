Women’s Basketball Defeats Centenary College 74-57

Men’s Basketball Falls to Centenary College 84-79
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men's Basketball team lost their road game against Centenary College 84-79. The Mountaineers closed out their weekend roadtrip with a trip to Shreveport, Louisiana, to continue conference play with a matchup against the Gents from Centenary College. It was a hard fought game that saw the Mountaineers trailing throughout, but a second half push by Schreiner narrowed the lead down to striking distance. Unfortunately, it wouldn't […]