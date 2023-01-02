Women’s Basketball Defeats Howard Payne 85-51

Men’s Basketball Defeats Howard Payne University 85-81
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men's Basketball team won their home game against Howard Payne University 85-81. It was a quick bounce back for the Moutaineers as they remained at home to take on the Yellow Jackets from Howard Payne University. The Mountaineers once again found themselves trading baskets with the Yellow Jackets throughout the contest. However, this time Schreiner stayed solid down the stretch and went on to win the […]