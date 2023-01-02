Women’s Basketball Defeats Howard Payne 85-51

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team won their road game against Howard Payne University 85-51.

The Mountaineers traveled to Brownwood, Texas, to take on the Yellow Jackets from Howard Payne University.

In what was a dominant showing, Schreiner cruised past Howard Payne in route to a 85-51 victory, marking the largest margin of victory for the Mountaineers so far this season.

Schreiner Women’s Basketball (3-4, 0-0 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Nariyah Buggs – 16 pts, 3 ast, 4 stl

Demauria Miles – 11 pts, 2 stl

Andrea Salazar – 10 pts, 5 reb, 2 stl

Gabby Ivarra – 6 pts, 8 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University vs University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Kerrville, Texas

6:00 PM

Schedule