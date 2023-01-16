Women’s Basketball Defeats Southwestern University 77-49

Men’s Basketball Defeats Southwestern University 65-62
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men's Basketball team won their road conference game against Southwestern University 65-62 in overtime. The Mountaineers traveled to Georgetown, Texas, to take on the Pirates from Southwestern University in a SCAC matchup. Schreiner was led by a strong performance by their sophomore point guard, Beau Cervantes, who finished with 14 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. It was also a strong breakout performance off […]