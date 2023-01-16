Women’s Basketball Defeats Southwestern University 77-49

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team won their road conference game against Southwestern University 77-49.

The Mountaineers traveled to Georgetown, Texas, to take on the Pirates from Southwestern University in a SCAC matchup.

It was a standout performance for the sophomore guard from Little Elm, Texas, Demauria Miles. Miles finished with a game high 29 points on 12-19 FGM and 5-8 3PM.

Schreiner Women’s Basketball (9-7, 5-2 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Demauria Miles – 29 pts, 6 reb, 1 blk

Josline Hernandez – 22 pts, 4 reb, 2 st, 1 blk

Elisa Peralta – 6 pts, 5 reb, 5 stl

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University at Texas Lutheran University (SCAC)

January 14, 2023

Seguin, TX

5:30 PM

Schedule