KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team won their road conference game against the University of Dallas 75-72.

The Mountaineers traveled to Irving, Texas, to take on the Crusaders from the University of Dallas in a SCAC matchup.

The game came down to the wire, but fortunately the Mountaineers pulled through in the end after a pair of cluthch free throws by Elisa Peralta put the game out of reach for the Crusaders.

On top of securing the win with clutch free throws, Peralta also showcased an incredible scoring effort throughout the game and finished as the team’s leading scorer with 29 points.

Schreiner Women’s Basketball (8-7, 4-2 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Elisa Peralta – 29 pts, 4 ast, 6 stl

Josline Hernandez – 14 pts, 3 ast, 5 stl, 1 blk

Madison Parham – 9 pts, 7 reb

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University @ Southwestern University (SCAC)

January 13, 2023

Georgetown, Texas

6:00 PM

Schedule